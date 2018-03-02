‘Do the right thing and resign’ – Arsenal fans plead with Wenger to walk away

Arsenal suffered another 3-0 defeat to Man City, this time in the Premier League

Disheartened and furious fans call for Wenger to resign after further failings

It remains to be seen if veteran tactician opts to walk away from the Emirates

Arsenal supporters suffered another miserable night on Thursday, as they surrendered to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates to Manchester City.

Just days after their League Cup final loss at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side, they couldn’t find a response to lift spirits at the club, and instead it merely piled further pressure on the shoulders of Arsene Wenger.

Naturally, it’s the manager who will get the brunt of the blame as the veteran tactician has faced criticism for years now. In turn, it’s no surprise that after another abject performance and damaging defeat, many were calling for him to resign after the game, as seen in the tweets below.

Something undoubtedly needs to change at Arsenal, but the problems arguably start at the very top of the club with the ownership who have accepted mediocrity and haven’t taken necessary steps to fix it.

Further, the players also have to take a share of the responsibility for simply not being good enough, but for now, it appears as though Wenger is the focus of the attention from supporters as they were desperately hoping to hear of news that he was ready to step down.

Whether he opts to do that at the end of the season with Arsenal currently sat in sixth place and 10 points adrift of fourth place in the Premier League remains to be seen, but once again, as we’ve seen before, fans have had their say and they want a change on the bench.

Wenger has been in charge since 1996. On one hand, it’s an incredible achievement to have had such longevity and he deserves plenty of respect. Conversely, he could very well entirely ruin his legacy if this run of form continues.

Wenger if you love this club as much as you say you do please do the right thing and resign. — manny carle (@mannyc90) March 1, 2018

If Wenger really loved the club, he’d resign.

He doesn’t. He won’t. — David Russell (@Gunnadownunda) March 1, 2018

Why wouldn’t Arsene Wenger resign? Does he really think he can turn this around? — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) March 1, 2018

When is enough enough? Fuck off kronke. Wenger resign. You missed the opportunity to go out on a high last may. Now just go please. — gooner (@Sarrie62) March 1, 2018

Wenger pls resign tommorrow morning thats the first thing i want to see in the morning#AFCvMCFC — Daddy Eli (@ceesayngary) March 1, 2018

If Wenger doesn’t resign after today’s game, he should be sacked. #WengerOut — Ermi Le (@hbub8) March 1, 2018

My only hope is Arsene Wenger finds it in his heart that he can’t repair mess at Arsenal and simply resign. #ARSMCI — Sam (@makolosamd) March 1, 2018