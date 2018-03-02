Lionel Messi furious with Barcelona teammate after dropped points at Las Palmas

The last thing Barcelona needed ahead of facing title rivals Atletico Madrid this weekend was more dropped points, but that’s what happened at Las Palmas.

The La Liga leaders were held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night, meaning that their lead at the top of the standings has now been cut down to just five points.

SEE MORE: €100m Barcelona target ready to accept key concession as part of move

After being held by Espanyol and Getafe last month, Ernesto Valverde’s men suffered another setback in midweek and it could well give Atleti the confidence that they need to really open up the title race as they prepare to visit the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Not even the stunning free-kick seen below from Lionel Messi was enough to seal the win, and according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, the Argentine ace was left fuming with one of his teammates in particular.

It’s suggested that it was Aleix Vidal who frustrated Messi in particular, and it seems as though the 28-year-old is simply failing to live up to the standards expected of a Barcelona player while his iconic teammate is growing tired of carrying the team.

Valverde evidently values Vidal, as evidenced by the fact that he’s made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Nevertheless, based on this report, he didn’t do much to impress Messi on Thursday,and he’ll now be desperate for his team as a whole to react at the weekend in order to take a major step towards winning the La Liga title by dealing a huge blow to a direct rival in Atleti.

It won’t be easy as Diego Simeone’s side have been in fine form in recent weeks and the pressure will be on the hosts to deliver.