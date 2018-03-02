Liverpool eye fresh raid on PL rivals, Klopp out to bolster key department

Liverpool linked with transfer swoop for Mario Lemina from Southampton

Reds haven’t been shy in shopping at the Saints squad in recent years

Midfield ace would bolster a key department for Klopp

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina as Jurgen Klopp seemingly targets midfield reinforcements this summer.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, the Reds are already set to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer, but that’s seemingly not enough for Klopp.

There is of course ongoing concern over Emre Can’s future, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, with the Germany international set to see his current contract expire at the end of the season and so he will be able to leave on a free transfer if he chooses.

In turn, with an obvious desire to compete on various fronts and to have the squad depth to be able to do that, it’s perhaps no surprise that Liverpool are indeed linked with another midfielder.

According to L’Equipe, they’re set to target Southampton’s Lemina, with the 24-year-old impressing since joining the Saints from Juventus last year.

He’s gone on to make 19 appearances this season, with his energy, tenacity and combativeness standing out and making him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

Whether or not he’s capable of making that step up is up for debate following on from his previous stint with Juventus which lasted just two seasons, but it remains to be seen if Klopp is convinced enough to push the club towards making a bid.

The potential swoop will naturally bring up the topic of Liverpool’s constant raids on Southampton though, as having signed the likes of Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk in recent years, it seems that the Merseyside giants are big fans of the club and continue to shop at St. Mary’s.