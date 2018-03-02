Man Utd news: Young duo tipped for BIG things, starlet touted as Giggs SUCCESSOR

Every now and again the academy at a club will produce quality talents, and a former Man Utd youth coach predicts the Red Devils have got two coming.

With the likes of Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford currently impressing for the senior side, the academy at Old Trafford is evidently doing its job by producing quality young talent capable of making it at the highest level.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho orders Manchester United to make astronomical offer to ruin Real Madrid’s transfer plans

However, Man Utd have always been under pressure to continue that conveyor belt consistently having brought through the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, the Neville brothers and others during one of their most recent successful eras.

According to former academy coach Clayton Blackmore who has first-hand experience of working with the young talents at United, he believes that Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are going to make a massive impact in the years to come, even suggesting the latter can fill the boots of Ryan Giggs.

Blackmore on Gomes: “His balance is scary,” he told MEN Sport. “You can’t knock him over if you tried! He’s dead small but his feet are so fast, the fastest feet at the academy, and he is one of the best I’ve ever seen on the ball. He can change direction very quickly, leaving a defender standing still.

“He’s 17 so he has still got lots to learn. In the next 10/15 years, he is only going to get better and better.”

Blackmore on Chong: “The second I saw him I said, ‘We have got to get him’,” he is quoted as telling MEN Sport. “The closest player I’ve seen to filling Ryan Giggs’ boots was Angel Di Maria but Mr Van Gaal did not play him in the right position.

“He [Chong] could be the next one. He’s playing on the wing, looking really good running with the ball as well like Ryan. He’s done well since coming back from injury. He can go the distance.”

That’s really high praise for two young players, with Gomes still only 17 while Chong is just 18 and so the pair have a long road ahead of them still to prove that the hype is warranted.

Blackmore has clearly seen something in them, but it will now be down to the United coaching staff to ensure that they develop in the right way to become stars for the senior side, otherwise all the praise above and excitement will be wasted.