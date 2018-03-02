Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho eyes Barcelona raid to address key area

Man Utd could have a lack of depth in midfield heading into next season, and a Barcelona midfielder has been touted as a possible solution for Jose Mourinho.

Michael Carrick has already announced his intention to retire at the end of the campaign, while Marouane Fellaini’s contract expires this summer and as of yet, there hasn’t been any indication that he’s on the verge of signing a new deal.

In turn, that would leave Mourinho with Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic as his senior midfield options, with youngster Scott McTominay starting to make his claim too.

For a club looking to compete on various fronts every year, that surely won’t be enough quality and depth and so if they are left short, the Red Devils will undoubtedly look to the transfer market to address the problem.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, Mourinho has set his sights on Ivan Rakitic with the Barcelona ace said to be looking for assurances over his future after the arrival of Philippe Coutinho in January.

Naturally, the addition of the Brazilian playmaker will add to the competition at the Nou Camp, and as Rakitic prepares to soon turn 30, it will raise obvious question marks over his long-term future in the starting line-up.

It remains to be seen whether or not a move to Man Utd appeals to him and if it can become a realistic option, but if there is a negative impact on his role in the coming months and with United’s apparent need for a player with his qualities, it could be a perfect match for both parties.

That’s of course also dependent on Barcelona being willing to discuss an exit too as he remains an integral part of Ernesto Valverde’s plans right now having made 41 appearances already this season.