Middlesbrough v Leeds Live Stream from the Riverside – Kick Off 19:45

Two former Premier League sides go toe to toe tonight as Middlesbrough face Leeds Utd at an icy cold Riverside Stadium.

The match is officially ‘ON’ at the moment, as staff and groundsman keep and eye on the pitch for tonight’s clash, and we could be set for a cracker to kick off the weekend football.

Middlesbrough are set to host Leeds United on Friday night should the Riverside pitch be deemed playable following the Beast From The East.

With freezing temperatures and constant blizzards battering the North East it’ll be no surprise to see this clash postponed and rearranged for a later date.

More snow is forecast over the next 24 hours, but with the game live on Sky Boro will be doing everything they can to ensure the game goes ahead.

Confirmation that tonight's game will take place as planned ??? Here's all the important info for everyone travelling to the Riverside ?? https://t.co/kqqniPhlQe #UTB pic.twitter.com/AHZt6stVg7 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 2, 2018

And if it does, both sides will be desperate for three points as the race for a playoff spot heats up. Inconsistency has proven the downfall for the two playoff hopefuls throughout the season, but with twelve games remaining a late charge is still possible.

Boro could only draw with rivals Sunderland last weekend in a six goal thriller at the Stadium Of Light. And with Sheffield United beating Reading in midweek Tony Pulis’ side remain three points adrift of the top six.

Leeds head to the Riverside full of confidence after clinching their first victory under Paul Heckingbottom.

Liam Cooper’s first half strike was enough to clinch all three points against Brentford in what was a battling display. The Whites remain in mid table, but know a win in the north east on Friday will see them go level on points with Boro.

In the reverse fixture Leeds took all three points with a 2-1 win at Elland Road. But on the road they’ve struggled recently winning just one of their last six away trips.

Patrick Bamford looks to have found his goal scoring boots.

The striker, who played an integral part in Boro’s 2015 promotion season, has scored three goals in two and looks good value to open the scoring at 11/2.

Both sides have been shipping goals lately so I can definitely see BTTS copping here. And with home advantage I’d add Boro to win, so Middlesbrough and BTTS 10/3.