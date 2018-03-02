Pundit makes major Arsenal prediction, slams area where Gunners are ‘worst team in England’

Merson makes big prediction on future of Wenger at Arsenal

Gunners under fire again after back-to-back losses to Man City

Former AFC man slams biggest weakness in the current side

Former Arsenal star and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has made a big prediction when it comes to his old club as Arsene Wenger comes under fresh fire.

The Gunners are in a miserable state currently, as after losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, they fell to another heavy defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men in the Premier League on Thursday night.

That leaves them 10 points adrift of the top four, and with a very difficult Europa League tie with AC Milan ahead, the picture looks particularly bleak at the Emirates.

It remains to be seen whether or not they can still salvage something from the campaign, as a miraculous turnaround to grab a Champions League qualification spot or winning the Europa League could offer some sort of reprieve.

Nevertheless, given that they find themselves in the same position every year around this stage of the season, it’s questionable as to whether supporters will want to continue as they are.

Merson believes the end is near for Wenger’s tenure at Arsenal, as he predicts that the veteran tactician won’t be in charge at the club next season.

“No. As I sit here I say no,” he replied on Sky Sports when asked if he sees Wenger being at the helm next year.

“I feel Arsenal have gone. Confidence is shot, and I don’t think they’ll be up for a fight against Brighton. I can’t see Arsenal being able to live with them. For me, they’re the worst team in England without the ball.”

It remains to be seen whether or not his prediction comes true, as Wenger does have a contract until 2019 at Arsenal and has shown no indication that he will consider walking away thus far.

In turn, it could lead to more frustration and disappointment for the Gunners faithful moving forward, but they’ll surely still be desperate to see their side do well in the coming weeks and months to at least end the season in strong fashion.

Merson isn’t wrong on his point about Arsenal defensively though, as they’ve conceded 39 goals in 28 league games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the top flight.