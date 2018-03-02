Sky Sports pundit urges Arsenal to make key announcement now to appease fans after Man City defeat

Jamie Carragher has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top football pundits, and he makes a great point on Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners suffered more misery on Thursday night as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates in a Premier League meeting, just four days after being on the wrong end of the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

In turn, it doesn’t paint a very positive picture for the club as they will fall short of expectations again this season and are battling to try and get back into the Champions League.

With a 10-point gap in the league table to fourth place and a Europa League tie with an in-form AC Milan coming up, the picture looks increasingly bleak for Wenger and Arsenal.

As a result, Carragher believes that the best thing that the north London giants can do at this stage is to just simply announce that Wenger will leave in the summer.

Not only does he believe that will change the attitude towards the veteran tactician, but that will surely give the fans a reason to be optimistic about the future and how a long-awaited change could impact the club going forward.

“The only way you can turn this negative at Arsenal into a positive is if the board – together with the manager – comes out and announces that Wenger will move on in the summer,” he told Sky Sports.

“Everyone could get behind them. We’d then start saying: ‘What a man – one of the great managers in the Premier League, one of the greatest managers in British football.”

“I love Wenger, he’s a legend, but I think the time has come now for the people above to say: ‘Enough is enough – it’s time for someone else to come in and take us in a different direction. Make the decision now and give this man the send-off he deserves for what he’s done over 20 years, not what he’s done over the last five, six, 10 years.”

Whether that actually happens is another matter entirely. This isn’t a new problem for Arsenal as the same debate has seemingly been going on forever. It remains to be seen whether or not Wenger either chooses to walk away or the club take the difficult decision to now finally move in a new direction with a fresh face at the helm.