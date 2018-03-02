Video: Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo show off skills in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly enjoyed themselves in training on Friday as they showed off some skills.

It’s been a tough season for Los Blancos, with the Champions League now their only realistic hope of silverware given the gap to Barcelona in La Liga.

SEE MORE: Chelsea ace helping Real Madrid star house hunt in London ahead of possible switch

With a 3-1 lead over Paris Saint-Germain heading into the second leg in the French capital next week, they’ll be confident of their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals, but from that point onwards, the pressure will only increase on Zinedine Zidane and his side.

Nevertheless, they had time to enjoy themselves in training at least based on the video below, with Bale, Ronaldo, Marcelo and even Keylor Navas showing off some fancy footwork!

Would hate to be in the middle of this, they make it look so easy!