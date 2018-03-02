Video: Ricardo Quaresma sent off just seven minutes after coming on for Besiktas, strikes out at Fenerbahce star

Ricardo Quaresma lasted just seven minutes in the Turkish Cup semi-final clash between Besiktas and Fenerbahce after seeing red for this.

As seen in the video above, the veteran Portuguese forward decided it would be a good idea to strike out at his opponent, who wasn’t entirely innocent himself in the altercation, but ultimately it was Quaresma who paid the price.

Naturally, it didn’t end there as the incident sparked a mini brawl between the players, while two Fenerbahce players were given their marching orders before the game ended as it finished in a 2-2 draw.

These meetings between the Turkish rivals are always tense and heated affairs, but it certainly doesn’t help when players lose their cool and do things that they really shouldn’t.

For a man with his experience, Quaresma should definitely have known better…