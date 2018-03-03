“Absolute bargain” – £35M Liverpool ace has fans overjoyed following “brilliant” performance in Newcastle win

Liverpool strolled to easy 2-0 win over Newcastle today

Goals from Salah and Mane gave Reds al three points against Magpies

Fans were ecstatic with a certain player’s performance during the match

Liverpool fans were over the moon with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s performance during their win against Newcastle at Anfield this evening.

Liverpool took the lead against Rafa Benitez’s side late in the first half through Mohamed Salah, who bagged his 24th league goal of the campaign.

Sadio Mane then doubled the home side’s lead to seal the deal for the Reds, who are now second in the league following their win today, leapfrogging their fierce rivals Manchester United in the process, who themselves take on Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Following the match, fans took to social media to laud Oxlade-Chamberlain for the display he put in against the Magpies this evening.

The England international, who joined the club for £35M in the summer as per BBC, was a lot of fans’ man of the match, with the former Arsenal star looking dangerous every time he got on the ball for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the midfielder for his performance at Anfield today.

Alex 'thank god i left arsenal' oxlade chamberlain coming off Brilliant again today — Andrew Sergiarobertson (@Alex_AMS96) March 3, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain an absolute bargain — Adds (@AlgerianoLFC) March 3, 2018

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain amongst others was phenominal — Nathan Gaines (@NathanRGaines) March 3, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain gets better every game. His direct runs through the middle are great, really wasted at Arsenal! — ?? (@beautifutboI) March 3, 2018

Another 3 points and a clean sheet. Good performance from Oxlade Chamberlain today too. Well done Reds! #LFC — Will Radford (@WillRadford7) March 3, 2018

Oxlade Chamberlain was brilliant today, love his driving runs forward — Andrew David (@Andy_Atherton1) March 3, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain by far MOTM, brilliant performance, his work rate is incredible ?? — Declan Rowe (@decZ109) March 3, 2018