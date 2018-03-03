Barcelona eyeing up swoop for 51-goal Spurs ace to potentially replace midfield star

Blaugrana failed with move for star last summer

Spanish side could replace Ivan Rakitic by signing the midfielder

Player has reportedly stated that he wants to move should Mauricio Pochettino leave the club at the end of the season

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for Spurs ace Christian Eriksen, a player who could replace Croatian international Ivan Rakitic at the Camp Nou.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who are reporting that the Spanish side failed with a move for the player last summer, and that they could be looking to replace Rakitic with the Danish international.

The news outlet are also reporting that Eriksen has said that he’d like to leave the north London side should Mauricio Pochettino leave at the end of the season, something that’ll be music to the ears of Blaugrana fans.

Since moving to north London form Dutch side Ajax in the summer of 2013, Eriksen has managed to cement his place as one of the first names on the team sheet with Pochettino’s side.

In 214 appearances for the club, the player has managed to clock up an impressive 51 goals and 65 assists, an impressive return for a midfielder.

Eriksen’s best campaign came last season, as the Dane managed to amass a total of eight goals and 15 assists in 36 league games as Spurs finished second in the Premier League, seven points champions Chelsea.

The former Ajax star’s immaculate vision and quality delivery from wide areas has seen some label the player as one of the best creators in the league.

Should Barcelona end up swooping for Eriksen, it’ll be interesting to see if Rakitic does end up moving along as a result.