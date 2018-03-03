“Better than Kane” – Tottenham fans announce £22m star is “most underrated player in the world” after performance

Tottenham fans took to social media to heap praise upon one star in particular after a victory over Huddersfield this afternoon.

Fans announced that the star was one of the most underrated players in world football and one fan even suggested he is better than Harry Kane.

Heung-Min Son scored a brace as Tottenham swept aside Huddersfield in a 2-0 victory.

Tottenham fans were full of praise for Heung-Min Son as Tottenham swept aside Huddersfield today in the Premier League.

Son scored both goals in a 2-0 victory and outshone his teammates with his man of the match performance.

Son latched onto a Dele Alli assist on the 27th minute to give Tottenham the lead before adding a second after the break when Harry Kane served him a perfect ball on the 54th minute to allow Son to grab his second of the game.

Today’s brace bring Son’s tally in the Premier League this season to ten goals, just four short than the tally he finished with at the end of last season.

The attention will now of course turn to Tottenham’s mid-week Champions League clash with Juventus.

Tottenham go into the second-leg of the fxture with two away goals after a 2-2 draw in Turin thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Son was left out of the starting eleven with Mauricio Pochettino opting to star Erik Lamela over the South Korean star during the first-leg.

Pochettino will now be handed a headache in whether to stick with his side from the first-leg or whether to bring in Son to the starting eleven following his recent fine form.

Tottenham fans made it clear that they were full of praise for the star that moved from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m with some even suggesting that the star is better than Harry Kane. (Fee per the Guardian)

Son is better than Kane. — Erik Reyna (@erikreyna) March 3, 2018

The only thing better than the cross from Kane, is that run from Son. Classic Spurs under Poch, 100% commitment in everything you do. — Didrik Ottesen (@DidrikOttesen) March 3, 2018

Son probably most underrated player in the prem — nicky (@rifatnicky) March 3, 2018

Heung Min Son – criminally underrated. — LP ?? (@Verttonghen) March 3, 2018

Goals and Assists this season Son – 23

Mane – 20

Sanchez – 15

Lacazette – 13

Ozil – 12 When do they present the underrated player of the year award? — Samuel Leon Powell (@sammylpowell) March 3, 2018