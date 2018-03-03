Chelsea eye signing of four-time Serie A champion, Conte crucial to deal

Chelsea reportedly keen on signing Arturo Vidal from Bayern

If arrival materialises at Stamford Bridge, would seal reunion with Conte

However, former Juventus boss key to potential deal, as per report

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, but it depends on one key factor.

The Chilean international has a wealth of experience at the top level having enjoyed successful spells with Juventus and Bayern in recent years, while he’s also claimed major honours for his country too.

In turn, despite turning 31 later this year, he remains a top player and according to The Express, as per TMW, Chelsea are keen to seal a reunion between him and Antonio Conte.

The pair know each other well from their time together in Turin, winning three Serie A titles together before Vidal won a fourth after Conte took the Italy job in 2014.

In turn, the Italian tactician will know exactly what he can offer to his team, and in truth, given his combativeness, tenacity and energy, the midfield stalwart is arguably a perfect fit for the Premier League even after turning 30.

With Tiemoue Bakayoko regularly receiving criticism from supporters on social media, that signing hasn’t worked out as planned for the Blues.

As a result, in order to add more steel to the midfield alongside N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater and Bakayoko, Vidal might be a very sensible addition.

However, it’s added by the Express that a move to Stamford Bridge depends on one major factor. That is the presence of Conte who has had his reported troubles with the Chelsea hierarchy since winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at the club.

He seemingly reignited that tension on Friday in his press conference when he challenged the club’s ambition, as per The Guardian, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he’s still at Chelsea to allow Vidal to secure a reunion with him.