Chelsea transfer news: Atletico Madrid eyeing up €40M swoop for 27-goal Blues ace

Player reportedly had conversation with Lionel Messi about returning to Spain

Forward secured move to club from Barcelona in 2015

Atletico Madrid are willing to fork out in order to bring the ace back to Spain

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a €40M move for Chelsea and Spain star Pedro, who has revealed that he is thinking of returning to La Liga for next season.

This is according to Don Balon, who are reporting that the Spaniard had a conversation with Lionel Messi during Chelsea’s clash against Barcelona in the Champions League in which he said he is considering a return to his home country for next season.

The news outlet are also stating that Atletico are interested in the player, and would be willing to fork out €40M for the forward.

Since moving to west London from the Blaugrana in the summer of 2015, Pedro has managed to cement his place in the Blues’ first team under Antonio Conte.

In 119 appearances for the club, the former Barcelona star has been able to clock up a total of 27 goals and 20 assists.

During his time in Spain, the winger was a key part in Barcelona’s Champions League winning side of 2011, as the Spaniard clocked up 99 goals and 63 assists in 321 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Not many players can boast a trophy cabinet like Pedro’s, as the forward has won everything during his career, from league titles to Champions League to World Cups.

Should Pedro be sold by Chelsea to Atletico, it’ll be interesting to see who the Blues go for as a replacement for the Spanish international.