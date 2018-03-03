Lionel Messi wants to see Barcelona teammate axed amid ongoing struggles

Barcelona ace coming under pressure as Messi reportedly wants exit

Struggling star has ideal destination in mind but could be unlikely solution

Since joining the Catalan giants in 2016, Andre Gomes hasn’t convinced

To succeed at Barcelona, players have to play to a very high standard. Given the ongoing speculation over his future, it appears as though Andre Gomes has failed to satisfy that criteria.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Catalan giants in 2016 after impressing for Valencia and Portugal, but it simply hasn’t gone to plan for him at the Nou Camp.

The 24-year-old has made 70 appearances in just over 18 months, and so both Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde have appreciated his value and quality, but he hasn’t been able to play to his full potential and in turn that has led to constant question marks over his future in the media.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Messi believes that an exit is now the only solution for all parties, with Cristiano Ronaldo aware of his compatriot’s problems.

It’s claimed that Bayern Munich is his preferred escape route, but the Bundesliga champions have focused their efforts elsewhere and are unlikely to be interested this summer.

As a result, that seemingly leaves Gomes in a difficult position, and time will tell what’s next for him while Messi’s reported input isn’t going to help his cause either.

He’s made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but along with constant injury setbacks, only two of his last six appearances in La Liga have been in the starting line-up, while his last appearance in the league came back on January 21.

If Bayern aren’t interested and Messi is indeed eager to see him move on, it looks like it could be the right decision for both parties if his struggles continue between now and the end of the campaign.