Man Utd news: BRILLIANT update from pundit, contract renewal CLOSE

There are certain players in the current Man Utd squad that Jose Mourinho will be desperate to keep for the foreseeable future to ensure that they remain in the hunt for major honours.

While the Portuguese tactician will likely be active in the summer transfer market in signing players to strengthen his squad further, securing the long-term future of goalkeeper David De Gea surely has to be another priority.

According to Sky Sports pundit and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, it looks as though that could be happening as when discussing interest from Real Madrid in the shot-stopper, he provided a crucial update on the situation.

“With regards to De Gea and Hazard… I think De Gea is close to renewing his contract at Manchester United. Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid, who need new Galacticos. They will definitely go for Hazard but let’s see if they get him,” he told Sky Sports.

Man Utd supporters will undoubtedly be desperate for this to become a reality, although naturally they’ll hope that it’s with a view of keeping De Gea for years to come rather than strengthening their position to command a massive fee from Real Madrid.

Time will tell which it is, but having proven he is world-class and one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, it would be some task to try and replace him.