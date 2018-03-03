Man Utd’s treble winners BETTER than Pep Guardiola’s Man City – pundit

Man Utd fans haven’t always had the best of relationships with this former Arsenal legend, but they’ll completely agree with what he’s had to say on Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

After winning the League Cup last weekend, City will focus their attention on winning the Premier League title and gunning for the Champions League.

With a 16-point lead over Man Utd, the league title looks a safe bet, but there is a long way to go beyond Basel for them before they can start celebrating a potential treble of their own.

Much has been said about the Spaniard and his current group at the Etihad, and how they play the best football that the Premier League has seen with plaudits from all corners.

However, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has shared his belief that Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble winners from 1999 would beat the current Guardiola side at City.

“Manchester City are on their way to being a dominant force but Manchester United’s 1999 treble-winners would beat them,” Keown argued to the Daily Mail.

“I was part of the Arsenal side who finished a point behind United that year. That Gunners team was one of the best I played in, but United beat us in an FA Cup semi-final replay despite being reduced to 10 men, thanks to a moment of magic from Ryan Giggs.

“United always had one player who would do something special to dig out unexpected results.

“Where United were so strong was with four strikers all competing to be top dog. Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke would run the legs off you, then Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would come off the bench with a point to prove. And their finest hour in the Champions League final was delivered by those two substitutes.

“Peter Schmeichel was one of the Premier League’s finest keepers. He was such a daunting figure for strikers. The years he spent at the top should be a blueprint for Ederson at Manchester City.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Guardiola can go on and match that 1999 feat, but this debate will undoubtedly go on and on with arguments on both sides making valid points. For Keown though, he rates the United side higher, perhaps that could change in time too.