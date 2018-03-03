Misery continues for Real Madrid as £135m Barcelona superstar turned down moves to both Real and PSG

Reports have surfaced that suggest that a huge Barcelona star turned down moves to both PSG and Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona last summer from Borussia Dortmund in a colossal deal that could rise to £135.5m after add-ons.

The news comes as a further blow for Real Madrid who have had to spend most of the 2017/18 season in the shadows of Barcelona.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid desperate to avoid losing top starlet as Barcelona and PL giants circle

Recent reports have suggested that Ousmane Dembele turned down moves to both Real Madrid and PSG before completing a sensational move to Barcelona.

Dembele sealed a sensational deal from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona last summer with the transfer fee looking to rise to £135.5m after add-ons. The deal would have made Dembele the most expensive footballer of all time in world football if the colossal Neymar deal from Barcelona to PSG had not materialised in the same summer. (Fee per the BBC.)

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Dembele turned down moves from both Real Madrid and PSG with both clubs making formal approaches to sign the french star before he completed a move to leave Dortmund for the Camp Nou.

While Dembele has endured a tough start to life at Barcelona with niggling injuries, the news will come as a further blow to Real Madrid.

Real have had to spend a vast amount of the 2017/18 season in the shadow of Barcelona after a miserable domestic campaign for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Recent form has given Madrid something to cheer about but a 3-0 defat in El Clasico just before the christmas break alongside trailing Barcelona by 15 points going into the current weekend has meant that the reports of Dembele snubbing Real for Barca will surely only add further salt to the wounds.