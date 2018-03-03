Real Madrid stalwart facing five years in prison threat after perjury charge

As if Real Madrid’s struggles this season weren’t enough of a headache for him, reports claim that Luka Modric has got a much bigger problem off the pitch on his hands.

The 32-year-old has been accused of making false statements at the tax fraud case of Zdravko Mamic, a former executive director at his old club Dinamo Zagreb, as reported by The Mirror.

It’s added that the Croatian authorities have charged him with perjury, and with that comes the threat of facing up to five years in prison.

The situation relates to his move from Zagreb to Tottenham in 2008, and subsequent lies he allegedly told over signing an agreement over receiving part of his transfer fee.

For now, Modric will have an anxious wait to determine what further action he will face, but on the basis of the allegations made and charge put forward, he’ll likely be concerned as the situation rumbles on.

The midfield ace moved to Real Madrid in 2012, and has gone on to make 244 appearances in all competitions for the club while winning a whole host of trophies.

He’s picked up a La Liga title, three Champions League trophies, the Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups in a glittering spell at the Bernabeu, but he now faces a real challenge away from football as it remains to be seen how it impacts on him both in his personal life and his career.