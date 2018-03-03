Huge boss believes he can succeed Arsene Wenger and get Arsenal back to the Champions League

A key boss who has been linked to the Arsenal job had finally broken his silence.

Multiple notable individuals have been linked with succeeding Arsene Wenger, including Joachim Low, Mikel Arteta and Thierry Henry.

But Brendan Rodgers believes he is the man to get Arsenal back into the Champions League after success at both Celtic and Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers believes he can be the man to get Arsenal back in the Champions League after the former Liverpool boss has been linked to succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Wenger is of course under immense pressure which has continued to grow following two consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in both the League Cup final and Premier League in the space of five days.

The Sun have reported that Rodgers alongside Joachim Low, Mikel Arteta and Thierry Henry are among the favourites to succeed Wenger at the Emirates.

Further, the above report has published comments from Rodgers that would suggest that the Celtic boss believes he is the man to get Arsenal back into the Champions League.

“People will look at it and see that I went to Liverpool, they were struggling for five seasons for Champions League football and I was able to get them back.”

“So maybe people are thinking – OK, Arsenal have been out of the Champions League and is that maybe the equation for someone like myself.” (Comments per the Sun)

Rodgers enjoyed a fantastic season with Liverpool in which the Reds produced arguably their greatest title challenge in 15 years during the 2013/14 season.

While the departure of Rodgers from Anfield in the following season diminished much of his reputation in the Premier League, it is hard to oppose his argument that he has a proven track record of getting sides back into the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Wenger will continue as Arsenal boss into the following season but all eyes will be on Thursday night as Arsenal take on AC Milan in a must-win Europa League fixture.