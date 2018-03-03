Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield player ratings, stats and reaction: Son shines in comfortable victory

Tottenham comfortably swept aside Huddersfield at Wembley.

A brace from Heung-Min Son paved the way for the Tottenham victory with the Korean the standout star.

Mauricio Pochettino was even able to pull off key stars before the end of the game with one eye on this week’s huge Champions League clash with Juventus.

READ ALSO: Tottenham injury news: Pochettino confirms key absence for Juventus clash

Tottenham comfortably swept aside Huddersfield at Wembley thanks to a brace from Heung-Min Son.

Deli Alli set up Son’s first on the 27th minute before Harry Kane turned provider for Son’s second on the 54th minute.

With one eye on this week’s huge Champions League fixture with Juventus, Mauricio Pochettino was able to rest a number of key stars before the end of today’s fixture with the Spurs boss opting to pull Son, Alli and Dembele from the action before the full-time whistle blew.

Man of the match

Heung-Min Son can often be outshone be the outstanding form of Harry Kane and with the South Korean often deployed in an unconventional left-wing position to allow Kane to thrive up top it can leave the star isolated at times.

Son however was the star of the show today and his performance will give Pochettino a headache ahead of the second-leg with Juventus with the Tottenham boss having opted to start Erik Lamela rather than Son during the first-leg.

Flop of the match

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Huddersfield but it was made no easier by key stars failing to perform. Captain Jonathan Hogg failed to get ahold of a grip on the midfield and the skipper was shown Huddersfield’s only yellow card of the game on the 61st minute before David Wagner pulled the star from the action on the 83rd minute.

Stat of the match

Poch is the man…

100 – Mauricio Pochettino has reached 100 Premier League wins as a manager in 197 games – the joint-6th quickest alongside Kenny Dalglish. Only Jose Mourinho (142), Alex Ferguson (162), Arsene Wenger (179), Rafa Benitez (181) & Claudio Ranieri (187) reached it in fewer games. Ton pic.twitter.com/MqKt3yKHXE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

Player ratings

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris 6; Serge Aurier 6, Davinson Sanchez 6, Jan Vertonghen 7, Ben Davies 7; Mousa Dembele 6, Eric Dier 8; Christian Eriksen 7, Dele Alli 7, Son Heung-Min 9; Harry Kane 7.

Subs: Lamela 6, Sissoko 5, Wanyama 5.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Jonas Lossl 5; Florent Hadergjonaj 5, Mathias Jorgensen 6, Christopher Schindler 5, Terence Kongolo 5; Jonathan Hogg 4, Danny Williams 5; Colin Quaner 4, Alex Pritchard 4, Rajiv van La Parra 6; Steve Mounie 5.

Subs: Ince 5, Billing 5, Depoitre 5.

Reaction

Understandably there was plenty of praise for Son with many stating that the star is heavily underrated…

Son probably most underrated player in the prem — nicky (@rifatnicky) March 3, 2018

Heung Min Son – criminally underrated. — LP ?? (@Verttonghen) March 3, 2018

Son is so underrated. What a fun player — Sadikshya (@Sadikshya_) March 3, 2018

Goals and Assists this season Son – 23

Mane – 20

Sanchez – 15

Lacazette – 13

Ozil – 12 When do they present the underrated player of the year award? — Samuel Leon Powell (@sammylpowell) March 3, 2018