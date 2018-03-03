Video: “Can’t get anything on target” – Chelsea fans troll embarrassing training footage of £58m superstar after awful recent form

Chelsea fans took to social media to troll training footage of a key star after recent poor form.

The star in question has struggled of late for the Blues and was disappointing for Chelsea against Manchester United last weekend.

Alvaro Morata was seen missing Cesc Fabregas in a snowball fight despite standing five feet away from his Chelsea team-mate.

READ ALSO: Chelsea eye signing of four-time Serie A champion, Conte crucial to deal

Chelsea fans spectacularly trolled Alvaro Morata following embarrassing training footage of the Spanish forward.

Morata has struggled to live up to his enormous price-tag of late with the Spaniard having completed a deal from Real Madrid to Chelsea lasts summer for £58m. (Fee per the Telegraph)

Morata was snubbed by Antonio Conte during Chelsea’s first-leg tie with Barcelona in the Champions League with Conte opting to to start Eden Hazard as an unconventional false nine rather than play Morata at the head of the Chelsea attack.

Further, Morata’s misery continued into the following weekend after a disappointing performance against Manchester United in a 2-1 loss in the Premier League.

Morata had a goal ruled out for offside during the tie at Old Trafford and was largely outshone by Romelu Lukaku who scored and also assisted a winner for United.

Morata has just 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season for Chelsea. Far less than the likes of Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah who have all registered over 20 goals in the league.

Chelsea fans took to social media to troll a clip of Morata failing to hit Cesc Fabregas with a snowball in training despite being just five yards away from his team-mate. Fans suggested that the striker cannot get anything on target following the clip which you can see below…

IM CRYING MORATA CANT GET ANYTHING ON TARGET pic.twitter.com/r7NHk7bT4T — H. (@EfficientEden) March 2, 2018

Morata still not finding the target https://t.co/tNR4djvNbT — Ess El (@marvelchukwu) March 3, 2018

Not even with his hand ?? @ekundayo_alo — Ogunnusi Alexander (@Cute_Olodo_ff) March 2, 2018

From Drogba to Diego and now this ?? — SOULJJABOY (@M_mansur_Jr) March 2, 2018

? that’s our top4 hopes…gone by the wind — Player Power FC ? (@okothbyron1) March 2, 2018