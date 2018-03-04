Arsenal duo dropped by Arsene Wenger for Brighton clash as Jack Wilshere returns

Arsenal have made some changes for today’s game against Brighton

Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey are the big names to miss out

Jack Wilshere replaces Ramsey in midfield for the Gunners

Arsenal have made a couple of changes to their starting line up to take on Brighton this afternoon, with Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey the big names to be left out.

While Bellerin drops to the bench for the Gunners, it is not at this point clear where Ramsey is, as he is not among the substitutes named by Arsene Wenger this afternoon.

Jack Wilshere replaces him in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, while Alex Iwobi is also given a start as Danny Welbeck misses out.

In what looks most likely to be a back four, Calum Chambers could be the man replacing Bellerin at right-back, with Shkodran Mustafi continuing alongside Laurent Koscielny at centre-back, and with Sead Kolasinac getting another start at left-back.

None of these changes will particularly fill fans with confidence, but Bellerin and Ramsey missing out is some encouragement after their form dropping well below their highest standards recently.

If Wenger is punishing them for that slip up, then he’s right to do so, but unfortunately for him the Frenchman lacks much more in the way of options in this struggling squad.