Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cheeky finish gives Arsenal a glimmer of hope vs Brighton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal video as he puts Arsenal back in the game

Brighton lead 2-1 against the Gunners at half time

Aubameyang showed great skill with a cheeky flick from Granit Xhaka’s pass

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his second goal for the club since his January transfer from Borussia Dortmund, reducing the deficit just before half time.

The Gabon international showed superb goal-poaching instincts to flick the ball home with the outside of his boot from a neat pass by midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Aubameyang has been largely invisible for Arsenal in his brief time with the club so far, though in fairness he’s stepped into a side in some of their worst form ever under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners went 2-0 down to Brighton this afternoon after yet more shocking defending and particularly poor goalkeeping from Petr Cech on the first goal from Lewis Dunk.

Aubameyang, however, has done his bit with some neat finishing to give Wenger’s men a glimmer of hope of getting something out of today’s game – one they should really be winning.

While Arsenal fans will be disappointed at the manner in which they lost back-to-back games against Manchester City, they are far from the first team to be on the receiving end of a hiding from Pep Guardiola’s men this season.

Brighton, however, should be a winnable game for a club like this and they’ll need more of this kind of work from Xhaka and Aubameyang if they are to turn this around in the second half.