Arsene Wenger picks the man he wants to replace him as Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger wants former Arsenal man Mikel Arteta to replace him as manager

The Spaniard is currently on the Manchester City coaching staff

Everton could also be interested in Arteta if they part ways with Sam Allardyce

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly wants Mikel Arteta to replace him as manager, though Everton could also be in contention for him this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Spaniard left Arsenal at the end of the 2015/16 campaign, deciding to hang up his boots and go into coaching with Manchester City.

Arteta remains highly thought of at the Emirates Stadium, having always conducted himself as an articulate leader during his playing days with the Gunners.

The Mirror claim Wenger rates Arteta as his potential successor, despite talk from elsewhere that more experienced names could be in the running.

The Daily Mail claim Germany boss Joachim Low is the favourite among most key figures inside the club, while the London Evening Standard have previously linked Carlo Ancelotti as a strong candidate.

Both have won major honours with big teams and worked with world class players and big egos, but Wenger’s preference for Arteta could be personally motivated.

The Mirror claim he believes it could mean there’s more room for him to stay on at Arsenal in a role ‘upstairs’, though fans perhaps won’t see it as ideal if he interferes any longer.

The Frenchman is becoming increasingly unpopular among Gooners after the club’s dire recent form, and many will surely agree it is time for a fresh start.

The Mirror’s report adds that Arsenal could face competition from Everton for Arteta if they decide to part ways with struggling manager Sam Allardyce.