Video: Petr Cech error sees Arsenal go behind to Brighton as wait for 200th clean sheet goes on

Petr Cech made a bad error for Arsenal as they went 1-0 down to Brighton

Lewis Dunk pounced to give the home side a surprise lead

Cech could’ve done much better as he was beaten to the ball from a corner

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech made a dreadful error as the Gunners went 1-0 down against Brighton this afternoon.

Nothing seems to be going right for Arsene Wenger’s side at the moment after a nightmarish run of results in 2018 so far.

Following back-to-back defeats against a truly outstanding side in Manchester City, Arsenal are now also making hard work of lowly Brighton as their bad luck continues.

Failing to deal with a corner, Cech rushed out and was beaten to the ball, allowing Brighton defender Lewis Dunk to pounce and slam the ball home from close range.

While this game is far from over, it’s another terrible start from Arsenal and a real blow for Cech as well, for so long regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world but now a shadow of his former self.

The Czech Republic international has been stuck on 199 clean sheets for what feels like an eternity now and mistakes like this ensure he’ll never get that landmark 200th one.

Just watch yet more amateurish defending from this Arsenal side in the video clip below: