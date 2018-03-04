Arsenal transfer update as £133million star makes u-turn over his future

Arsenal dealt Ousmane Dembele transfer blow

Barcelona starlet wants to stay and fight for his future at the club

Arsenal had been linked with the unsettled Dembele recently

MORE: Mario Balotelli transfer: Arsenal among 5 PL clubs who should gamble on maverick Nice striker

Arsenal have been dealt a potential transfer blow as it looks like Ousmane Dembele is not interested in a transfer away from Barcelona at the moment.

This looks something of a u-turn from the young French attacker if recent transfer speculation is anything to go by, so it remains to be seen what decision he will ultimately come to in the summer, or indeed if his club will make one for him after his unconvincing first season at the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, Barca paid as much as £133million for Dembele in the summer and are yet to see much of a return on their investment due to his injury problems and struggles to adapt to their playing style.

Diario Gol recently claimed Dembele was looking for a way out of Barcelona after failing to settle, but the latest is that he’s not prepared to leave, or at least not for Arsenal.

Don Balon’s report claims the Gunners are interested in signing the 20-year-old, who could indeed be a useful purchase for the club given their current issues up front.

Arsenal lost three senior attackers in Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in January, while new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are yet to make much of an impact after replacing them.

Dembele could be an upgrade if he rediscovers his best form from his Borussia Dortmund days, but Don Balon claim he’s set to snub Arsenal to fight for his future at Barcelona.