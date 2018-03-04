Colossal boost for Chelsea as Barcelona superstar limps out of La Liga fixture ahead of Champions League clash

Chelsea have been potentially handed a huge boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

A key Barcelona star limped out of La Liga action against Atletico Madrid ahead of their Champions League fixture with Chelsea next week.

Andres Iniesta left the action at the Camp Nou on the 36th minute.

Chelsea may have been handed a huge Champions League boost with Andres Iniesta limping out of action for Barcelona this weekend.

Iniesta left the action during a home fixture with Atletico Madrid on the 36th minute after visibly struggling with an injury for a number of minutes. (As per the Sun)

Lionel Messi had given Barca the lead just ten minutes previous to Iniesta’s injury, but the news is likely to concern Barcelona fans.

Chelsea held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge during the first-eleg with Willian giving the Blues the lead before Lionel Messi popped up to register a vital equaliser for the La Liga leaders.

The second-leg of the tie is set to take place on Wednesday the 14th of March at the Camp Nou and all eyes will now be on the Barcelona training ground to see if Iniesta can regain fitness in time for the huge tie.

Antonio Conte opted to drop Alvaro Morata during Chelsea’s first-leg tie and could again opt to deploy a similar system again during the second-leg. Morata was once again dropped in today’s Premier League fixture with Man City and it appears that Conte prefers to field Eden Hazard as a false nine rather than playing a conventional striker during big matches.