“He’s been awful” – Chelsea fans ecstatic as Conte drops £58m superstar for Man City clash

Chelsea fans took to social media to offer their approval as Antonio Conte dropped a key star for their Premier League clash with Man City this weekend.

Alvaro Morata has been left our of the starting line-up for Chelsea’s Sunday fixture with Premier League leaders Man City.

N’Golo Kante was also absent from the Chelsea starting line-up due to illness.

Chelsea fans were overjoyed with the news that Antonio Conte had dropped Alvaro Morata ahead of their Premier league clash with Manchester City.

Morata was left out of Conte’s starting eleven with the Italian opting to instead start Eden Hazard in a false nine position with Willian and Pedro supporting the Belgian in a front three.

It is not the first time that Morata has found himself left out of a huge Chelsea fixture.

Less than two weeks ago Morata was snubbed by Conte during their first-leg tie with Barcelona in the Champions League.

Conte once again opted to start the same front three as he has chosen for the Manchester City fixture with his decision largely paying off last time as Chelsea gained a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and were only undone by a Lionel Messi effort.

Morata has struggled to find form recently and has been disappointing despite signing from Real Madrid for £58 in the summer. (Fee per the Telegraph)

N’Golo Kante was also left out of this weekend’s starting eleven with the Telegraph reporting that the Frenchman was recovering from illness.

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their joy at the news that the Spaniard Morata had been left out of today’s starting eleven.

No Morata is a good thing l — . (@Thomas__CFC) March 4, 2018

Can’t believe he’s starting Moses against Sane. But no Morata I approve https://t.co/VFxhr5sjJq — Contraband (@N_Kelechi) March 4, 2018

Boy, shows how much faith Conte has in his strikers that he won’t start then against the toughest opponent in the league. Unreal. To be fair, Morata has done himself no favours the last 3 odd months. He’s been awful. — Ryan Drury (@CKNX_Drury) March 4, 2018

No idea why he’s set us up like this. Can understand not starting Morata but surely Giroud offers more than Pedro? — Steven French (@SteveFrenchCFC) March 4, 2018