Eden Hazard says Chelsea sold two of the best players in the Premier League

Eden Hazard names ex-Chelsea duo in the top three players in the Premier League

The Belgian says Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are up there with Harry Kane

Chelsea let the pair leave after barely giving them any playing time

READ MORE: Chelsea given hope of securing £132m transfer after significant development

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has named former Blues attackers Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah as being in the top three players in the Premier League at the moment.

The Belgium international was full of praise for his old team-mates, and also named Tottenham striker Harry Kane as being among the three stand-out stars in England this season.

While this is likely to be a fairly common view among anyone who’s been following the Premier League this term, it will make for rather painful reading for Chelsea fans to see two players they let go prematurely taking the league by storm.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne will be most pundits’ favourites to pick up PFA Player of the Year, though Salah’s tremendous form for Liverpool could also see him emerge as a close contender.

This comes not so long after the duo were struggling to even break into the first-team at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho, whose decision to sell the pair must go down as two of the biggest transfer market gaffes of the last few years.

Hazard did not go into detail about their time at Chelsea, but made it clear how highly he rated them with his analysis of the best players in the Premier League this season.

‘I think there are three (best players in the Premier League) – Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane,’ Hazard told Sky Sports.

‘I voted for Kevin De Bruyne. He is the best. I could have also voted for Salah because I played with him and he’s my friend but Salah is more a striker than a player.

‘Kevin has got everything. He defends, crosses the ball, assists and scores goals in big games. For me, he is the best this season.’