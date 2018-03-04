Chelsea given hope of securing £132million transfer after significant development

Chelsea handed major Robert Lewandowski transfer boost

Bayern Munich are planning for life without the Poland striker

Chelsea recently opened talks over bringing Lewandowski to Stamford Bridge

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to replace Robert Lewandowski with Mauro Icardi this summer following recent talk of transfer interest from Chelsea.

The Gambling Times recently claimed Chelsea had made contact with Lewandowski’s management team over a possible move to Stamford Bridge, following claims from Sky Sports that the Poland international was looking to leave the Allianz Arena.

Diario Gol have since reported that Bayern would likely ask for as much as £132million for their star striker, and it seems like much of that could go on signing Icardi up front to replace him.

According to Don Balon, Bayern are prepared to pay around £107m for Icardi, who seems ideal to bring the kind of goal threat Lewandowski has provided for the last few years.

Chelsea fans will surely be delighted by this development as it looks like their pursuit of the prolific 29-year-old could really have the potential go to somewhere.

Bayern aren’t one for losing their best players too often, but it seems they’re somewhat resigned to having to let Lewandowski go at the end of this season.

With Icardi lined up as a decent replacement, their top scorer’s departure shouldn’t hit them too hard, and Chelsea could be free to bring in a world class player as an upgrade on their current crop of struggling strikers.

Alvaro Morata has not impressed since replacing Diego Costa, while Olivier Giroud was brought in as something of an emergency measure in January.

Lewandowski is undoubtedly a class above either of them and it looks as though his exit from Bayern could be edging closer by the day.