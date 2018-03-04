Video: Cristiano Ronaldo warms up for PSG clash with stunning solo goal for Real Madrid vs Getafe

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Getafe is an absolute stunner

The Real Madrid forward is on a superb run of form

Ronaldo looks in great shape ahead of the PSG game

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again for Real Madrid last night, bagging a brace against Getafe to continue his superb recent form as he looks once again to be coming into form at just the right time.

The Portuguese forward also saved his best form for the end of the season last year, really coming into his own in the Champions League knockout stages to help Los Blancos retain their trophy and win it for the third time in four years.

Ronaldo just seems to thrive under pressure, and with the big game against PSG coming up this Tuesday, it seems he’s fired up again and producing the kind of goalscoring form we know he’s capable of.

The pick of his goals yesterday was his first to make it 2-0 on the night, as he showed he’s still got those quick feet as well as a thunderous finish on either foot.

Surrounded by defenders in the box, the 33-year-old made easy work of them all as he fainted one way and then another before rifling in low and hard with his left foot.

With Neymar missing for PSG and Ronaldo in this kind of form, the French giants had better watch out ahead of the crucial second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night!