Dele Alli WAG Ruby Mae looks stunning as she models new workout gear

Posted by
Dele Alli WAG Ruby Mae looks stunning as she models new workout gear

You’ll want to see these new photos of Dele Alli WAG Ruby Mae modelling some extremely sexy workout gear as the Tottenham star’s supermodel girlfriend becomes the new face for Hidden’s new range.

Mae is undoubtedly one of the hottest Premier League WAGs right now, and she looked on top form in this photo-shoot, as covered by the Sun.

Ruby Mae
Ruby Mae in the new Hidden range
Ruby Mae
Ruby Mae looking pretty in pink
Ruby Mae
Ruby Mae has been in a relationship with Dele Alli for some time
Ruby Mae bikini
Ruby Mae at her finest

Take me back ?

A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on

?

A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top