Dele Alli WAG Ruby Mae looks stunning as she models new workout gear

Dele Alli WAG Ruby Mae is the face of Hidden’s workout range

The Spurs star’s supermodel girlfriend certainly looked fit in the sporty gear

Ruby Mae is undoubtedly among the hottest Premier League WAGs

MORE: (Video) Dele Alli sex tape: ‘Liverpool fans are savage’ – Leak leaves everyone thinking LFC fans behind it

You’ll want to see these new photos of Dele Alli WAG Ruby Mae modelling some extremely sexy workout gear as the Tottenham star’s supermodel girlfriend becomes the new face for Hidden’s new range.

Mae is undoubtedly one of the hottest Premier League WAGs right now, and she looked on top form in this photo-shoot, as covered by the Sun.