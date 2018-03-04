Key Barcelona trio don’t want Spanish superstar to be handed captaincy at Camp Nou

A place on the captaincy list has opened up following the departure of Mascherano in January

Pique has put his name forward to be the new skipper for the Blaugrana

A few of his Barca teammates aren’t keen on him being their new captain

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is eager to put his name forward and become the new captain of the Blaugrana, however a few of his teammates aren’t so keen on the idea.

This is according to Diario Gol, who are reporting that the former Man United star has said he’s “always seen himself as captain” and that a few of his teammates don’t want to see him be give the armband at the Camp Nou.

The news outlet are also reporting that Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are those who don’t want to see Pique be given the captaincy due to the fact that they believe he isn’t the right player to do so.

So far this season, Barcelona have, along with English side Man City, been one of the best sides in the world, something that is mainly down to manager Ernesto Valverde.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss was questioned by some as to whether he was up to the task of being Barca manager, however the Spaniard has almost certainly proved doubters wrong with his performance this campaign.

The Catalan giants currently sit as the only team that are unbeaten in both the league and the Champions League, a record that even Pep Guardiola’s Man City cannot boast.

Barcelona are currently sitting five points ahead of second place Atletico Madrid going into Sunday’s six-pointer at the Camp Nou, with a win for the home surely all but wrapping up the title.

If Pique does put his name forward to be captain of the Catalan side, it’ll be interesting to see how his teammates react should he be given the armband.