Liverpool can buy back former superstar for just €40m, Reds want Anfield return for star

Liverpool can buy back a former star for €40m.

The former Liverpool payer has a release clause in his contract for just €40m.

Suso has impressed since joining AC Milan and Jurgen Klopp could look to bring back the former Liverpool star to Anfield.

Liverpool have set their sights on former star Suso who currently plays for AC Milan.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has revealed that Suso has a release clause in his contract for just €40m.

Further, the report states that Jurgen Klopp’s side are showing serious interest in the attacking midfielder who has flourished during his time in Serie A at AC Milan.

Suso joined the Liverpool youth academy as a teenager in 2010 and then gradated to the first time as a senior player two years later. However, the Spanish midfielder departed the Premier League giants in 2015 after unsuccessful attempts to cement a regular place in Liverpool’s starting eleven.

Suso joined AC Milan and has impressed ever since, alongside completing a successful loan spell at Genoa in 2016.

The Spaniard is now 24-years-old and he even earned his first International cap for the Spanish first-team last year.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will look to bring Suso back to Anfield but given his recent form and his affordable release clause there is likely to be a number of clubs showing interest in the star.