Philippe Coutinho contacts Liverpool players after being left fuming at Jurgen Klopp

Philippe Coutinho is not happy with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

The Reds manager aimed what Coutinho took as a sly dig his way

Coutinho has contacted his old team-mates about it

READ MORE: Klopp explains how he had to fix Oxlade-Chamberlain after signing him from Arsenal

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly reacted angrily to comments made by his former manager Jurgen Klopp as he discussed how the player’s departure had affected Liverpool.

The German tactician aimed what Coutinho has taken as a sly dig his way, saying his Liverpool side are less predictable without him in the squad now.

The Reds certainly haven’t noticed the Brazil international’s absence too much so far in the second half of this season, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino looking in dazzling form up front.

With so much quality in attack, Klopp is delighted with his squad’s efforts at making sure Coutinho’s not been badly missed, and explained that it actually brings the best out of the rest of his attackers instead of relying too much on their former star to get them out of trouble when they run out of ideas.

‘We work for each other, they didn’t change attitude they were smart enough to use Phil in a specific moment and now they use each other in a specific moment,’ Klopp is quoted in the Independent.

‘There was on example of a bad game from us when we gave all the responsibility to Phil and it was Tottenham away. We cannot do that anymore, it makes us a little bit more unpredictable with us on the pitch. Now we play with whoever plays.’

Coutinho, however, is not best pleased with how his old boss phrased this and Don Balon claim he’s contacted his old team-mates blaming the manager for getting him to play in that style.

Coutinho has impressed since moving to Barcelona, but it seems certain aspects of his sudden departure from Liverpool have left some bad blood between himself and his old club.