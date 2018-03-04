Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains how he had to fix Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after signing him from Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has discussed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s improvement

The England ace has looked a much better player at Liverpool

Klopp admits he spoke to Oxlade-Chamberlain about changing his game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fine recent form and his overall improvement since he joined from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The England international failed to really develop his game in six years at the Emirates Stadium, despite showing flashes of brilliance and long being regarded as something of a wonderkid.

At Liverpool, however, Oxlade-Chamberlain really seems to be fulfilling his potential, and put in another commanding midfield display yesterday as the Reds beat Newcastle 2-0 in their Premier League clash.

Speaking afterwards, Klopp admitted Oxlade-Chamberlain arriving from Arsenal meant it was a challenge to get him to change his ways after becoming so used to their style.

‘Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a few good games. He came from another club with a specific style of play and he needed to adapt,’ Klopp is quoted in the Metro.

‘We cooled him down and told him there is no rush, we really have time. Players like him need to play with instinct – you could see that with the first goal.

‘It was outstanding and I don’t think it would’ve been possible for him a few weeks ago but now it is and I really like it.’

It is certainly damning again for Arsenal amid all this talk surrounding Arsene Wenger’s future that one of their former players has improved so much and so quickly after leaving the club.

Arsene Wenger clearly struggled to find a suitable role for the 24-year-old, but his loss has been Klopp’s gain as the German tactician has once again managed to improve a player whose career had looked on the wane.