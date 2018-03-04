Pep Guardiola plotting audacious transfer raid on Barcelona for Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Andres Iniesta

Pep Guardiola would love a reunion with the Barcelona playmaker

City may have a chance of signing Iniesta after Philippe Coutinho’s recent move

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly plotting a surprise transfer raid on his old club Barcelona for the signing of midfield veteran Andres Iniesta.

The Spain international has been one of the best playmakers in the world for much of the last decade, and Guardiola is seemingly keen on a reunion with him at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Daily Mirror.

Despite the 33-year-old surely being past his best now, Guardiola remains a fan after previously helping the player reach some of the best form of his career under his management and guidance.

City don’t exactly look in need of more midfielders of his style right now, but few would complain if such a legendary figure made his way to the club to set an example to any young players and add even more know-how and winning experience to the squad.

The Mirror’s report suggests Iniesta could be available due to doubts over his role at the Nou Camp following the January signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

There’s no doubt Barca will surely look to phase the ageing star out of the first-team soon enough, though that could be an error and one City would do well to pounce on.

Even neutrals would surely be delighted with that, as many would love to see Iniesta play in the Premier League before he retires.