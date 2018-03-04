Champions League giants ready to pay €120m to beat Manchester United to exciting transfer

Bayern Munich have joined the running for the transfer of Mauro Icardi

The Bavarian giants are ready to pay big for the Inter Milan striker

Icardi has also been linked with Manchester United after his fine form

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to pay €120million to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker and rumoured Manchester United target Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has been in prolific form in Serie A this season and it is little surprise to see he’s now on the radar of elite European clubs.

Corriere dello Sport recently linked Manchester United as among Icardi’s admirers, and the Red Devils could arguably do with him as an upgrade on the inconsistent Romelu Lukaku, who perhaps hasn’t lived up to expectations at Old Trafford since his summer switch from Everton.

Still, Don Balon also claim Bayern are ready to pay big for Icardi as they face the potential departure of star forward Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Icardi could be just the man to fill the void left by the Poland international if he does move on, with the 25-year-old scoring 18 goals in 22 Serie A games so far this term.

Bayern have a proud recent record of attracting some of the biggest names in Europe, and the signing of Icardi would be the latest in a long line of top class stars to take to the pitch at the Allianz Arena.