Manchester United to offload two high earners to fund blockbuster deal in major transfer statement

Manchester United are preparing a huge new contract for David de Gea

The Real Madrid target could see his pay rise to £350,000 per week

This would be funded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini’s departures

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make David de Gea the highest paid goalkeeper in the world in what would be a major transfer statement to rumoured suitors Real Madrid.

According to the Daily Star, United want to offer De Gea £350,000 a week to fight off Madrid, and will likely fund the deal by offloading Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini as they near the ends of their contracts.

The pair are high earners at Old Trafford so allowing their deals to run down could free up more money for this important move for one of their most important players.

De Gea, 27, has shone in his time at United, recovering from a tricky start to become firmly established as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

The Red Devils would do well to keep him from Real’s clutches, particularly at a time when they’re not at their strongest following the blow of Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The club has not really recovered since then, though there have been some signs of progress under current boss Jose Mourinho.

Keeping De Gea will play a huge part in United getting back to where they once were, and it could now be that the shot-stopper will have a hard time turning down this immense deal.