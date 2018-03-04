Manchester United battling Manchester City for transfer of £40m star who’s outscoring Harry Kane in 2018

Posted by
Manchester United battling Manchester City for transfer of £40m star who’s outscoring Harry Kane in 2018

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Manchester City for the transfer of £40million-rated Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

According to the Daily Mirror, City are the latest club to show an interest in the in-form 17-year-old, with the Sun claiming he’s valued at around £40m by his club.

Sessegnon has been in stunning form this season, and particularly in 2018 as he’s managed an astonishing seven league goals from left-back, with only Sergio Aguero outscoring him in English football’s top four tiers in that space of time.

The teenager’s exploits put him ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane on goals in this calendar year, and level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Undoubtedly, Sessegnon is a special talent, and if he carries on like this Fulham are sure to have a hard time keeping hold of in in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sessegnon
Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is attracting transfer interest

A World Cup place with England could even be a more and more realistic prospect for the youngster, who can operate as a defender or midfielder on that left-hand side.

The Mirror also list Tottenham as among his admirers, and that list is sure to grow in the coming months as Sessegnon looks one of the best young talents in Europe right now.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top