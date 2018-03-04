“Massively overrated” – Chelsea fans furious with star after “fatal mistake” against Man City

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their fury at one star.

Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City today in the Premier League.

Fans pointed the finger at one Chelsea star in particular.

Andreas Christensen received a flurry of abuse from Chelsea fans after defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Antonio Conte’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Man City after a Bernardo Silva goal proved to be the difference.

The goal came from a Christensen mistake with the young defender once again gifting an opponent a vital goal.

It is of course not the first time that the defender has been susceptible to a mistake during a huge game.

During Chelsea’s first-leg Champions League tie with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, Conte’s side looked to have executed a perfect game plan until a mistake from Christensen.

Willian had given the Blues the lead against the La Liga leaders but a poorly placed pass from Christensen fell into the path of pressing Barcelona attackers before Lionel Messi finished off a move to make the defender pay for his mistake.

Further, Christensen also looked uneasy during Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United last weekend and it appears that his confidence has taken a serious knock in recent weeks.

David Luiz and Gary Cahill have both been sidelined by Conte in recent months due to Christensen’s fine form but his recent mistakes will now surely cast questions over whether Chelsea will be better served with either Cahill or Luiz in the heart of their defence for high-profile clashes against big teams.

Christensen is massively overrated. — David (@iChelseaRelated) March 4, 2018

Christensen most overrated player in the league — Louis (@cfcLouiss) March 4, 2018

I really rate Christensen, he’s been fantastic this season but in big games, he’s been a liability: Barcelona, Man Utd and now Man City! Out of the 4 goals we’ve conceded until now in these games, 3 of them have come because of his mistakes.. #CFC — ArdianHalitaj (@ArdianHalitaj) March 4, 2018

I’m so tired of watching Christensen play ? — last slice of bread (@tj_cart) March 4, 2018

Christensen be making goal mistake — Eziokwu (@Ola_billz) March 4, 2018

Btw it was another Christensen mistake that has let to our loss . That’s 3/3 in all the big games — Siddhanth Kalyanpur (@sidballack13) March 4, 2018