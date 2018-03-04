Real Madrid vs PSG team news: Two huge Real stars doubtful for colossal Champions League clash and Neymar’s fitness also uncertain for PSG

Real Madrid travel to Paris on Tuesday night with a 3-1 aggregate lead for the second-leg of their Champions League clash.

Real however could be without two huge stars in the second-leg against PSG.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are both doubtful for the second-leg PSG tie.

Real took a 3-1 lead in the first-leg at the Bernabeu thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there is still certainly work to be done with PSG having the home advantage in the second-leg on Tuesday night.

PSG are of course facing their own injury concerns after Neymar was stretchered off during a league fixture last weekend. However, the Express have since reported that the Brazilian star could regain fitness just in time for the clash with Zinedine Zidane’s side taking preparations with the viewpoint that they will come up against Neymar on Tuesday.

Real however could be without both Kroos and Modric in the heart of their midfield. MARCA have reported that the midfield duo face a race against time to regain fitness ahead of Tuesday night’s fixture.

Kroos and Modric have certainly established themselves as two of the greatest midfielders in world football in recent years and their partnership has steered Real to two consecutive Champions League titles in the last two years.

Real may have to field the inexperienced Marcos Llorente if neither Kroos or Modric are available with the the youngster starting against Getafe this weekend for Zidane’s side.