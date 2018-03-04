“Sell him” – Arsenal fans won’t accept star’s twitter apology after “atrocious” individual performance

Arsenal fans took to social media to hound Petr Cech after the star’s performance during a 2-1 loss to Brighton this weekend.

Many felt that Cech was largely at fault for Brighton’s opener and the Arsenal ‘keepers quest for his 200th clean sheet continues despite countless opportunities to seal one in 2018.

Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat despite a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The loss is Arsenal’s fourth consecutive loss across three different competitions. The Gunners had fell to consecutive 3-0 defeats to Man City in the League Cup final and Premier League in the space of just five days last week prior to today’s result.

Arsenal will now face AC Milan on Thursday evening in the Europa League in what could be a defining clash for Arsene Wenger’s future.

Winning the Europa League is now likely to be Arsenal’s only opportunity to salvage qualification into the Champions League next season.

Following today’s result Petr Cech took to twitter to apologise for his performance.

However, many Arsenal fans refused to accept Cech’s apology and some had even suggested previous to the tweet that the goalkeeper should be sold.

 

