“Sell him” – Arsenal fans won’t accept star’s twitter apology after “atrocious” individual performance

Arsenal fans took to twitter to slam an Arsenal star after his performance against Brighton this weekend.

Some Arsenal fans even suggested that it is now time to sell the player after a string of bad performances.

Petr Cech’s heartfelt apology on twitter did not garner much sympathy from Arsenal fans.

WATCH: Video: Petr Cech error sees Arsenal go behind to Brighton as wait for 200th clean sheet goes on

Arsenal fans took to social media to hound Petr Cech after the star’s performance during a 2-1 loss to Brighton this weekend.

Many felt that Cech was largely at fault for Brighton’s opener and the Arsenal ‘keepers quest for his 200th clean sheet continues despite countless opportunities to seal one in 2018.

Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat despite a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The loss is Arsenal’s fourth consecutive loss across three different competitions. The Gunners had fell to consecutive 3-0 defeats to Man City in the League Cup final and Premier League in the space of just five days last week prior to today’s result.

Arsenal will now face AC Milan on Thursday evening in the Europa League in what could be a defining clash for Arsene Wenger’s future.

Winning the Europa League is now likely to be Arsenal’s only opportunity to salvage qualification into the Champions League next season.

Following today’s result Petr Cech took to twitter to apologise for his performance.

If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can’t concede 2 goals like I did today … it’s simply not possible … The team fought back but the damage was done . — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) March 4, 2018

However, many Arsenal fans refused to accept Cech’s apology and some had even suggested previous to the tweet that the goalkeeper should be sold.

It’s all fair and well apologizing every time you make a mistake. But the fact is Cech has been shit last couple of games and at fault for most of the goals. Should have retired when he left Chelsea. — Nasir (@nasuddin1) March 4, 2018

Cech’s been awful many many times before. Only reason he’s tweeting now is because he knows we’re not taking this shit anymore. — CaptainJack (@NTreasaigh) March 4, 2018

How did we keep Cech but sell Szczesny for £10M in the summer?! ? — Mö (@afcmo) March 4, 2018

Oh yeah can we sell Cech — Local Scrub (@KEMOYISABITCH) March 4, 2018