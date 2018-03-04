Tottenham to replace £25m superstar with €25m German, current star reluctant to sign contract extension

Tottenham have lined up a replacement for a star that looks set to depart the club.

Toby Alderweireld’s future looks in fresh jeopardy following reports he is reluctant to extend his current Spurs deal.

Tottenham could turn to Jonathan Tah as a replacement for Alderweireld.

READ ALSO: “Better than Kane” – Tottenham fans announce £22m star is “most underrated player in the world” after performance

Tottenham have lined up Jonathan Tah as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

Alderweireld’s Tottenham future has been thrown into fresh jeopardy with the Mirror reporting that the Belgian is reluctant to sign an extension on his current deal.

The report states that the Spurs board have wasted no time in looking for a replacement for Alderweireld despite the Belgian having not even left the club yet.

The suggestion is that Tottenham are closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah as an insurance for Alderweireld should the Tottenham defender depart.

While Alderweireld is rated as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League he could sealed for a bargain with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the Belgian will have a release clause in his contract of just £25m come the 2019 summer. The report also suggests that Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United could be tempted by any potential availability of Alderweireld.

Jonathan Tah’s price is rumoured to be in the same region with Goal reporting that the German has a release clause in the region of €25m.

Tah is highly-regarded as one of the brightest young defensive talents in the German game and is built in the same traditional mould as many great German defenders with Tah a towering six foot and three inches.