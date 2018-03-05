Arsenal star’s mum reveals she’s homeless while £30k-a-week Gunners ace lives in £700k north London apartment

Bizarre story involving Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles

His mum claims to be homeless and living in a storage unit

Sources close to the player claim he does help her out with money

READ MORE: Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger emerges as top target for Premier League club

The mother of Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles has claimed she’s homeless and living in 10ft metal storage box despite her son making £30,000 a week and living in a £700,000 north London apartment.

The 20-year-old has become more of a regular in Arsenal’s first-team this season, making appearances at left-back and as a defensive midfielder and looking an impressive young talent.

However, he seems to have some issues off the pitch as his mum told the Sun she’s currently homeless despite her son being easily able to afford to buy her a flat.

According to the Daily Mirror, Maitland-Niles’ mum, Jule, has been heavily involved in her son’s career in the past, but doesn’t come across as the easiest character to get along with.

They report that she’s clashed with Arsenal chief Dick Law and with manager Mick McCarthy during the England Under-21 international’s time on loan at Ipswich Town.

‘It’s a metal container with no windows or carpet. There is no toilet or washing facilities,’ Jule told the Sun.

‘My son Ainsley could buy me a flat with two weeks or two month’s wages. My son plays for Arsenal and I am homeless and in a storage unit.

‘There are times when I have sat on my own and cried.’

She added: ‘It wouldn’t matter if Ainsley lost all the money tomorrow. He and Cordi are my sons and I love them. I just want them to know that.’

The Mirror add that a source close to Maitland-Niles insists he does help her out with money, despite he and his brother sharing a north London apartment together while their mother allegedly struggles to get by.

Arsenal and Maitland-Niles have refused to comment on the story, which remains one of the more bizarre family set-ups we’ve heard about in the Premier League this season.