Arsene Wenger is like a drunk at the pub for refusing to quit Arsenal, says former Premier League star

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has come in for criticism again

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has compared him to someone who’s had too many drinks down the pub

Redknapp believes Wenger has to finally step down as Gunners boss

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been compared to someone who’s had one too many drinks down at the pub and refuses to leave by pundit Jamie Redknapp.

The criticism is coming thick and fast for Wenger at the moment, with Arsenal losing yet again this weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss away to Brighton.

This followed a defeat to minnows Ostersunds in the Europa League and back-to-back 3-0 reverses by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League.

The cold, hard facts: Arsene Wenger has no legacy to tarnish, he has no place alongside elite greats such as Sir Alex Ferguson, but as one of football’s great under-achievers. ? Edward Bennetthttps://t.co/iDL4DYhMdk #AFC #WengerOut — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 5, 2018

Arsenal face an in-form AC Milan side next and will not be favourites in a competition that is now their last chance of silverware for the season, while their league form means they are up against it to finish in the top four.

These are desperate times indeed for Wenger’s side, and it’s little surprise to see fans losing patience with their manager after already being seen protesting against his being awarded a new contract at games last season.

Pundits are also increasingly saying it’s time for the Frenchman to step down, and Redknapp put it succinctly in his analysis for Sky Sports:

‘What worries me now is that his legacy is going to be tarnished so much that instead of talking about the ‘Invincibles’ we are going to be talking about this,’ Redknapp said.

‘I feel he has got to take it out of everybody’s hands and say I cannot do anymore for this club now, I cannot physically do anymore. I feel the race is run with Arsene Wenger.

‘The analogy I would use is that we all have that one guy who goes to the pub and has one too many drinks and you say ‘listen mate, enough’, and he says ‘one more, one more, let me stay’. It feels like that.

‘It is getting to the stage where he has to say it. I really want him to because I don’t want him to get to the stage where we are criticising him all the time.’