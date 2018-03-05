Arsenal battle Manchester United and Liverpool for £60million transfer to solve problem position

Arsenal have reportedly joined the running for the transfer of Jorginho

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with the Napoli star

Arsenal need a quality signing like Jorginho in midfield

Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs battling for the transfer of Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer following transfer rumours involving Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 26-year-old defensive midfield player has shone as one of Napoli’s stand-out performers in Serie A this season, and looks potentially like one of the best in Europe in his position as a growing list of top clubs take notice.

The Daily Star recently reported of Liverpool joining United in looking to sign Jorginho, and Arsenal and Manchester City have now added their names to the mix, according to the Sun.

While all of the clubs involved have their own issues in midfield, it is arguably Arsenal’s need for reinforcements in that area that is the gravest right now.

Arsene Wenger has had to rotate between Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny this season, none of whom have impressed on a consistent basis.

Jorginho looks as though he could be an upgrade on any of those, or at the very least allow players like Ramsey and Wilshere to get back to their best with a more established partner alongside them.

The Sun claim the Brazilian-born Italy international would likely cost around £60million.