BBC Premier League team of week: Liverpool trio and Tottenham pair lead way

Liverpool and Tottenham secured important wins at the weekend

Mane and Son just two of the top choices from the BBC pundit

Crooks also gives recognition to key individuals fighting lower down the table

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks is back with his Premier League team of the week, as we analyse his picks which include a Liverpool trio and Tottenham pair.

Naturally, he’s opted to ignore the Monday night game as he does each week which means no Man Utd or Crystal Palace presence in the line-up below, but it’s difficult to disagree with many of his selections.

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is between the posts after he helped his side keep a clean sheet in a crucial game away at Southampton, and he’s got a back four in front of him starting with Matt Lowton who was solid defensively and bagged an assist in Burnley’s win over Everton.

Adrian Mariappa, Lewis Dunk and Ben Davies complete the backline after all put in solid defensive shifts for big wins for their respective sides, with Dunk in particular catching the eye as he never really gave the Arsenal stars in the final third a sniff as they suffered defeat at Brighton.

In midfield, Heung-Min Son deservedly gets the nod after his brace against Huddersfield at Wembley, and he continues to prove his class and importance to Tottenham by taking his tally to 15 goals in 41 appearances this season.

Jordan Henderson produced an impressive display in the heart of the Liverpool midfield with his positive distribution throughout in the win over Newcastle United, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is really starting to make an impression at Anfield following his move from Arsenal last summer.

Playing in his preferred central role, he’s excelling for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it’s helping play a pivotal part in their ascent towards trying to finish in second place this season.

Sadio Mane is included in an attacking trident after his quality finish for his 14th goal of the season, and he’s joined by Andre Ayew and Leroy Sane after both were key for Swansea City and Manchester City respectively.

The Swans are on the march under Carlos Carvalhal, while City were dominant in the win over Chelsea and both men were key in those results and thus are deservedly involved in the XI.

In turn, it’s difficult to criticise Crooks this week as he has a valid case for almost his entire line-up. Many fans will be disappointed with certain snubs as others did impress over the weekend, but ultimately, perhaps this is one of the weeks where the BBC Sport pundit has got it relatively spot on.

Image courtesy of BBC Sport.